Suspect indicted for August murder at Vinings apartment complex

Dec. 16—A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a suspect in the deadly August shooting of Demetrius Dow at a Vinings apartment complex.

Ambakisye Mizell, 29, was arrested earlier this month, accused by police of Dow's murder. Mizell has been charged with malice murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and attempt to commit armed robbery.

At around 4 a.m. on Aug. 28, Cobb police responded to a call at the District at Vinings apartment complex at 2800 Paces Ferry Road reporting that someone had been shot, police said at the time. First responders treated the 40-year-old Dow for gunshot wounds, but he died at the scene.

A warrant for Mizell's arrest was issued Nov. 9. In the warrant, police allege Mizell shot Dow multiple times in the legs while robbing him.

Mizell is from Albany, Georgia, according to booking records, and was transferred to Cobb from the Crisp County jail.

Mizell is being held without bond.