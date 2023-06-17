Suspect indicted on capital murder charges in death of Bibb County sheriff's deputy

The suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Bibb County sheriff's deputy was indicted Friday on multiple charges, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Austin Patrick Hall of Shelby County faces three counts of capital murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from a shooting on June 29, 2022, that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson and the wounding of Johnson's partner, Deputy Chris Poole.

July 08, 2022; Montevallo, AL, USA; Deputy Chris Poole, who was shot in the same incident that claimed the life of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, pays his respects during Johnson’s visitation at the University of Montevallo Student Activity Center. Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Authorities said the two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies in rural Bibb County. Hall was identified as the suspect and captured the day after the shooting when he was found hiding inside a tent.

Hall had been released early from prison under good time incentives, despite escaping from a work release center in 2019. Hall served less than four years of a nearly 10-year sentence for theft, according to state records.

The circumstances of Johnson's death spurred the Alabama Legislature to pass a bill that cut the sentence reductions an inmate can earn for good behavior.

Republican Sen. April Weaver, who was a friend of Johnson’s and lives yards from where he was fatally shot, proposed the legislation.

The bill, named the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, was signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in April.

A Bibb County grand jury indicted Hall after the Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Division, in partnership with the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office, presented evidence.

Marshall's office said that if convicted, Hall faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder. He faces a sentence of 10 to 99 years if convicted of the attempted murder charge and two to 20 years if convicted of the charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Suspect could face death penalty in killing of Bibb County deputy