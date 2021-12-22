Suspect indicted in Dayton burglary now in custody

Dec. 21—One of the Dayton Police Department's most wanted suspects for the month of December is now in jail.

Tirez Lavern Jamison, 41, of Trotwood, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail following his arrest by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, jail records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated burglary and misdemeanor counts of assault and aggravated menacing.

Dayton police on Dec. 9 named Jamison its most wanted suspect of the week in connection to a Nov. 28 burglary in Dayton, for which he was indicted the same day.