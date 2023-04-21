Suspect indicted in deadly February shooting at Vinings townhomes

Apr. 21—Deandra Benson-Perryman was indicted Thursday by a Cobb grand jury in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man at a Vinings townhome complex in February.

Benson-Perryman, 36, is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Bennett on the evening of Feb. 10 at the Reverie on Cumberland complex. The warrant for his arrest alleges he shot Bennett in the torso multiple times.

Bennett was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, per police

Details about what led up to the shooting remain sparse. According to Sgt. Wayne Delk, Cobb police spokesman, witness interviews suggested an altercation between the two men preceded the shooting.

Jail records indicate Benson-Perryman is a resident of the townhome complex where the shooting took place.

In addition to one count each of malice and felony murder, Benson-Perryman is also charged with aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.