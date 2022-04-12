Suspect indicted in deadly shooting at Lubbock cabaret

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 51-year-old man arrested in Austin in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a gentlemen's club south of Lubbock was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Kennon Shaw is charged with murder in connection with the March 9 deadly shooting of 28-year-old Joseph Burk at the Angelwitch Cabaret in the 600 block of Country Road 7150.

Authorities ID man wanted in deadly south Lubbock club shooting

Shaw's charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation into a 1:50 a.m. shots fired call at the club where Lubbock County sheriff's deputies responded to find Burk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, according to an arrest warrant.

Burk was an employee of the club, which had a security camera system that captured the shooting, the warrant states.

Video footage from the cameras reportedly shows a man wearing blue cap, blue shirt and blue jeans arguing with Burk before the shooting, according to the warrant, which did not reveal the cause of the argument.

The gunman also fires at the club's manager but misses, walks out of the club and drives away in a sliver or light gold Lincoln Town Car that has a paper buyer's tag.

According to a search warrant investigator's obtained for Shaw's DNA, the shooter left the club without his hat, which investigators recovered.

Investigators identified Shaw as the gunman after comparing an old mug shot to his face shown on the video, the warrant states.

Investigators traveled to Shaw's home in the 1500 block of East Cornell Street in Lubbock where they found the Town Car, which is the vehicle he was known to drive.

Investigators searched the house and found blue clothing that resembled the ones worn by the shooter in the video, according to the search warrant.

He was initially arrested by U.S. Marshals March 16 in the 200 block of Pedernales Street in Austin, sheriff's officials announced at the time.

He was booked March 23 into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder, according to jail records. He remains at the jail and his bond is set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Grand jury indicted suspect in deadly shooting at Lubbock cabaret