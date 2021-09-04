Suspect indicted for murder in June shooting death of ex-girlfriend in Lakeville

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read
In this article:
Sep. 4—A Richfield man has been indicted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend outside a Lakeville day care center in June, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday.

Atravius Joseph Weeks, 32, was indicted by a Dakota County grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder (domestic abuse and premeditation), and one count of second-degree murder (intentional) in the shooting death of Cortney Grace Henry, 29, on June 22.

An indictment is similar to a criminal charge, but different in that the charge comes from a grand jury composed of county residents who determine if there is enough relevant evidence to indict. A grand jury is used if the offense is punishable by life imprisonment. Prosecutors initially charged Weeks with second-degree murder.

Police found Henry's body around 2:40 a.m. in the New Horizon Academy parking lot near 203rd Street and Icefall Trail in Lakeville. She had been shot seven times — in the leg, stomach and neck, according to the criminal complaint.

Weeks then tried to shoot himself, grazing his head. As officers were treating his wounds, he told them "I just killed my best friend," the complaint states.

Weeks is currently in custody in the Dakota County jail with bail set at $2 million with conditions. His next appears in court Sept. 22 in Hastings.

