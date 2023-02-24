A man accused of killing a fellow patient at the North Texas State Hospital has been indicted for murder.

No caption

A Wichita County grand jury returned the indictment against Johnny Guadalupe Rivera on Feb. 15.

More:State hospital patient charged with murdering fellow client

On Nov. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls police were called to the hospital on Kemp Boulevard to investigate an assault on a patient.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, they found Maricio Garcia unconscious in a day room. Garcia was rushed to United Regional hospital where he died Nov. 30.

Police reviewed videotape which showed Rivera follow Garcia into the day room where no staff was present and beat and kick the man even when he lost consciousness. An autopsy revealed Garcia died of skull fractures and subdural bleeding.

Rivera was booked into jail on Dec. 2 on a charge of murder. He remains there in lieu of $1 million bail.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Suspect indicted for murder at state hospital