Suspect injured in Columbus police shooting following early morning car chase, authorities say

A Columbus officer is on leave after a police shooting.

The shooting Thursday followed a car chase after police were called at 1 a.m. to Habitat Drive and Annette Avenue, the department said Friday in a news release.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and pursued it to Buena Vista Road and Chesterfield Avenue, where a suspect got out and shot at police, authorities said. An officer shot back, wounding the gunman, police said.

No police officers were injured, they said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the police department’s Office of Professional Standards will investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police detectives at 706-653-3400.

It’s the second Columbus police shooting this week.

An officer shot at a fleeing suspect’s car Wednesday night, after police were called at 9:57 p.m. to the dead end of Fall Drive to investigate “suspicious activity that had been observed by residents nearby.”

They found a parked vehicle facing south, with someone inside, and the car sped toward them, “placing their lives in jeopardy,” police reported.

One officer fired at the driver as the automobile sped away, the fleeing vehicle striking a parked car, they said. An officer had minor injuries afterward.