Suspect injured in hours-long standoff in west central Sioux Falls on Wednesday

Police say what led to an hours-long standoff in west central Sioux Falls was that detectives had found a suspect connected to two stolen car cases.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the violent crime division had spotted a 19-year-old Sioux Falls man who was believed to be in possession of two vehicles that were reported stolen over the last week, according to Sam Clemens, a spokesperson for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Clemens said officers followed the van that the suspect was a passenger in to a parking lot at the 2500 block of West 10th Street near Kiwanis Avenue, when the driver of the van went into a shop. Officers blocked the van in with unmarked police vehicles and the suspect jumped into the driver's seat and attempted to get out of the parking lot by ramming the police vehicles.

More: One killed, 2 hospitalized in house explosion south of Humboldt

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The suspect was unsuccessful in getting out and reached into the back seat of the van, grabbing a hand gun and a one-year-old child, Clemens said. The suspect then held the child on his lap.

SWAT officers and hostage negotiators were called in, Clemens said. The child was released after midnight and was unharmed. The child, who is believed to have a connection to the suspect, was placed into the custody of his mother.

The suspect turned himself over to police hours later, at 1:30 a.m., Clemens said. As the suspect was exiting the van, he fired the hand gun and shot himself in the foot.

"We don't know if that was intentional or accidental," Clemens said.

More: Sioux Falls man gets probation after stealing up to $100,000 or more of corn and soybeans

The suspect was then taken to the hospital and treated, Clemens said. Because the suspect has not been released from the hospital, charges have not yet been filed nor has his name been released publicly.

Clemens said he believes at least one of the multiple charges the suspect will be facing will include aggravated assault.

Clemens was unsure if officers were able to track down the two stolen cars. Both were stolen after they were found with keys inside. One car, a 2014 Buick Enclave, was reported stolen on Friday, while the other a 2009 Chevy Traverse was reported stolen Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man injured after hours-long standoff on Wednesday