Suspect injured in Mesa police shooting

Mesa police vehicle.

A person has been hospitalized after being shot by a Mesa police officer Monday evening according to the department.

Richard Encinas, a department spokesperson, said the shooting occurred near North Alma School Road and West Main Street.

"All officers are ok and the suspect has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries," Encinas said. Additional information was not immediately available.

