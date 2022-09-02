Suspect injured in shooting involving Fort Collins police in southeast Fort Collins Friday

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate a shooting involving Fort Collins Police Services in southeast Fort Collins early Friday afternoon.

Fort Collins police tweeted about 1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, that a police shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street, near the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Stuart Street west of Edora Park.

Police said one person was injured transported to the hospital. They did not specify who shot the injured individual. No officers were injured.

In the tweet, police said the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat. Police will be in the area for several hours as part of the investigation.

The Coloradoan is working to gather more information about this breaking news story.

How CIRT works

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multiagency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

