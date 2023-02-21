Suspect intentionally hits deputy with vehicle, before fleeing scene, sheriff says

A woman was arrested, accused of hitting a Lincoln County deputy with her vehicle Monday night, the sheriff said.

The deputy was traveling on Highway 73 and at the Highway 16 interchange in Denver, he saw two women fighting in the middle of the road.

During the altercation, one of the women got into the vehicle and sped away striking the deputy, who hit the windshield and rolled across the roof.

The driver apparently put the vehicle in reverse but stopped before backing up over him, officials said.

The suspect sped off and witnesses told arriving deputies what kind of vehicle she was in.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department got the description of the vehicle and found it, along with the suspect, at a home in Charlotte.

The deputy was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect will be charged with attempted murder.

Names have not been released.

