🌱 Suspect In International Billiards Stabbing + Super St Trash

First, today's weather:

Patchy low clouds and fog. High: 73 Low: 55.

Here are the top stories in Huntington Beach today:

Last week, Thursday, the Westminster Police Department arrested a 19-year-old HB resident “on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.” He is thought to have been involved in a stabbing at International Billiards, which is located at 6328 Westminster Blvd. “During the fight, the suspect produced a folding pocket knife and brutally stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.” (KTLA) Beach Boulevard might be called Super Street, but right now business owners are complaining about the trash from homeless individuals who are moving along its route. The trash seems to collect in pockets, one of which is the 19000 block. As of Monday, there is no concerted plan to remove it. (HB News) The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has begun publishing “Critical Incident Videos about incidents in which the actions of the department members in the performance of their duties are likely to have a significant impact on the Department, community, citizens, or any other person, and/or incidents involving the use of deadly force or force resulting in serious physical injury.” The video posted Thursday shows a deputy-involved shooting from February 10 in Lake Forest. (@OCSheriff) On Tuesday, a mountain lion, now known as M317, spent some time in an Irvine shopping center. It “was finally cornered inside a lab at Morse Mircro.” Wildlife experts returned the cat to the wild and placed him in an “undisclosed Orange County canyon.” (CBS) On Tuesday, the federal program subsidizing COVID tests and treatments ended. Unless you have insurance, you have to pay out-of-pocket starting April 5. Therefore, if you still want to get your “COVID-19 booster shots, or even the first in the vaccination series,” do it now. (Patch)

