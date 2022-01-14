Suspect involved in 2020 Studio E shooting arrested again by Wichita Falls police

Wichita Falls police work the scene of a reported shooting at the Studio E Nightclub located in the 2400 block of Sheppard Access Road.

A suspect involved in a 2020 nightclub shooting is back behind bars for bond forfeiture.

According to court documentation:

Wichita Falls Police arrested Alton Mackey after he reportedly did not show up to his pretrial conference scheduled Tuesday in the 78th District Court. A warrant was issued and police arrested him on Thursday. He is charged with Deadly Conduct- Discharging a Firearm at Individuals. His bond was set at $400,000 by a judge.

According to previous Times Record News reports, WFPD Gang Task Force Officers conducted surveillance on a northside Wichita Falls nightclub after receiving information about a threat to shoot up the club. About 3 a.m. Aug. 30, 2020, officers heard gunfire and converged on the club but were unable to locate suspects or victims. They found shell casings inside and outside of the building, in addition to possible bullet holes in the club's ceiling. A short time later, gunshot victims began showing up at the hospital. Witnesses identified Mackey as one of the suspects.

