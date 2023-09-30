Suspect involved in Brooksville homicide arrested after nearly 24-hour search

BROOKSVILLE,Fla. - Following a search that lasted nearly 24 hours, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Friday arrested the suspect involved in a Brooksville murder less than a mile from where the crime happened.

Hernando's deputies received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Thursday regarding a medical emergency at the High Point community's entrance on Cortez Boulevard.

Fire crews on the scene say what was initially believed to be a medical call was actually a criminal act.

HCSO says deputies arrived shortly afterward. An adult man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Jeremy Jason Patterson as a person of interest in the homicide and later said he was a suspect and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was taken into custody Friday night without incident, according to detectives.

The family identified the victim as Eddie Mead, 81, who lived in the community.

They told FOX 13 the arrest brought them peace of mind and they were hoping for justice.