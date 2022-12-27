Suspect involved in shooting of deputy identified

Dec. 27—FRANKLIN COUNTY — The suspect in last week's shooting of a Franklin County deputy sheriff and another woman is being identified after charges were filed in the Franklin County Circuit Court.

Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent following the incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, December 23, 2022.

According to a news release provided by the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, the preliminary investigation determined that Franklin County deputy Arin Bowers, a 5-year veteran of the FCSD, responded to the area of Ind. 1 and U.S. 52, shortly after midnight after receiving a report that Guilfoyle was walking in the area while holding a small child.

After Bowers arrived and attempted to speak to Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle reportedly pulled a handgun and fired it at the deputy. Bowers was struck by at least one round. The round struck the deputy's body armor which prevented him from being injured.

Bowers returned fire, striking Guilfoyle with at least one round.

Guilfoyle was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The 23-month-old female child Guilfoyle had with him was unharmed and was taken into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Deputies then responded to a nearby residence on Colonial Heights Road to conduct a welfare on Guilfoyle's wife, Hannah M. Guilfoyle, 23, of Brookville, who is also the mother of the child. She was located at the residence where initial evidence indicated she had sustained a gunshot wound that caused serious injuries. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

The initial investigation indicated that Gregory Guilfoyle shot Hannah Guilfoyle at the residence before walking away from the home with the child.

Bowers encountered him a short time later where shots were exchanged.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, both Gregory Guilfoyle and Hannah Guilfoyle remain at the UC Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.