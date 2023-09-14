UPDATE: Suspect in Iowa police officer fatal shooting arrested near Sleepy Eye

Sep. 14—SLEEPY EYE — A 43-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of an Iowa police officer was apprehended Wednesday night in rural Sleepy Eye.

Kyle Lou Ricke, of Algona, Iowa, has been charged with murder in the first degree in Kossuth County, Iowa, and will be extradited at a later date, an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release said.

He has been identified as being involved in the fatal shooting of Algona police officer Kevin Cram, 33, at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in Algona.

Ricke was arrested at 11:49 p.m. at 29000 210th St., in Leavenworth Township in Brown County, after the Minnesota State Patrol contacted the Brown County Sheriff's Office about the suspect, a Sheriff's Office press release said.

A State Patrol Air Unit, Sleepy Eye police and Brown County deputies took Ricke into custody without incident and brought him to the Brown County Jail.

Officer Cram was on patrol duty in Algona when he was made aware of an active arrest warrant for Ricke, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said. The arrest warrant was for harassment through Palo Alto County, Iowa.

Cram apparently knew of a possible location for Ricke and headed to that area. He was in the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona when he spotted Ricke. After hearing he would be placed under arrest, Ricke shot Cram, the press release said.

Fellow officers and EMS personnel located Cram. He was transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where he was pronounced dead.

Cram was a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, serving with the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-2015 and the Algona Police Department from 2015-2023.