Suspect in Iowa trooper's death taken from hospital to jail

This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Michael Lang, charged in the shooting death of Iowa Highway Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Lang, of Grundy Center, was released Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was recovering from wounds he suffered in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on April 9. Lang is charged with first-degree murder and two other counts. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)
·1 min read

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper was released from a hospital Wednesday and transported to jail, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, had been recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on April 9 in Grundy Center.

Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was killed while helping to arrest Lang, who was barricaded inside his home, authorities said.

Lang, who ran for sheriff last year, was taken from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, where he made his initial court appearance.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder and assault on a peace officer. Lang was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail, where he was being held on $3 million cash bond.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the agency is Iowa State Patrol.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA executive spent $272,000 in COVID loans on pool, cars and dog breeder, feds say

    Prosecutors said the 36-year-old earned upwards of $170,000 a year as director of policy for NASA.

  • Nikki Grahame's death sparks investigation at hospital that discharged her one day before she died

    The 'Big Brother' star died at the age of 38 after battling anorexia for years.

  • More than half of Republican voters back Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan, poll finds

    President Biden's plan to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021, has its critics among Republicans in the halls of Congress, but Republican voters are mostly on board. A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that the strategy is widely popular in the United States (overwhelmingly so among Democrats), and that 52 percent of Republican voters are in favor of it, compared to just 33 percent who oppose. .@POTUS decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by 9/11 is very popular, per @cameron_easley, including among half of Republican voters. https://t.co/cNIpgLvy8g pic.twitter.com/ByVnTf6Qus — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 21, 2021 The reason, it seems, is pretty simple: Americans just want troops to come home safely after two decades of conflict. The major counterargument to Biden's decision is that the absence of U.S. forces will allow the Taliban to regain control over Afghanistan, which, in turn, would provide an opening for terrorist groups to re-establish themselves, presenting a threat to the U.S. and its allies, both at home and abroad. But that stance doesn't appear to be resonating with Americans. Noteworthy bit in our polling about Afghanistan: Most voters aren't buying the arguments from the traditional foreign policy establishment about needing to keep American forces in Afghanistan to maintain U.S. interests – they just want out. https://t.co/cNIpgLvy8g pic.twitter.com/wk5IkY4e17 — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 21, 2021 The Morning Consult poll was conducted between April 16-19 among 1,992 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read more at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

  • I'm a Self-Proclaimed Bra Hater, But I’m Obsessed With Parade’s New Bralettes

    They're comfortable *and* supportive.

  • Mountain Biker Rescued While Dangling Head-First Over Side of Calif. Cliff

    The rescue was "one of the more significant, courageous maneuvers I've seen," said a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department captain

  • This Is How It Feels to Watch Police Kill Us Over and Over Again

    It isn’t a momentary sadness, it causes us physical, lingering pain.

  • Some companies are blaming stimulus benefits for their hiring struggles, saying workers can earn more money on unemployment

    A $300 weekly boost in federal unemployment benefits is making it harder to hire, according to some business owners.

  • Tractor-trailer catches fire in Plainville

    A tractor-trailer caught on fire in Plainville early Wednesday.

  • Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids

    The Missouri House on Wednesday ousted a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago. The Republican-led House voted almost unanimously to kick out Rick Roeber, a Republican from Lee's Summit who was elected in November to represent his suburban Kansas City district. Roeber's expulsion followed a House Ethics Committee investigation into claims made by his now-adult children that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.

  • Images capture Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley's emotional reaction as Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd

    The congresswomen were seen tearfully embracing after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

  • Boris Johnson scraps plans for televised White House-style briefings from £2.6m studio

    Boris Johnson’s plans to hold White House-style press briefings have been abandoned, despite the Government spending £2.6million on a new Downing Street conference facility. In another major No 10 upheaval, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister had decided to axe the daily televised press conferences. The No 9 briefing room, which has only recently been renovated, will now be used by the Prime Minister, ministers and officials to hold press conferences. Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, will now become his spokesman for the COP26 United Nations climate summit, which is taking place in November. She will move across the road to work in No 9, where Mr Sharma and the Government’s COP26 team are based. On Tuesday night Ms Stratton, a former broadcast journalist who previously worked for Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said she was “delighted” to be taking on the new role, adding that it was a “unique opportunity to deliver a cleaner, greener world". “I’m looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and Alok Sharma [the UK’s COP26 President] to ensure it is a success,” she said. But others suggested Ms Stratton, pictured below, had effectively been sidelined.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Gemma Chan condemns British newspaper for trivializing 'casual racism' in Prince Philip report

    The article in The Sunday Times referred to racist comments made by Prince Philip about "slitty eyes" as "gaffes."

  • Russia arrests over 1,400 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Police rounded up more than 1,400 protesters on Wednesday as Russians in dozens of cities took part in rallies organised by allies of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail. His spokeswoman was jailed for 10 days, and another close ally detained, on the same day that President Vladimir Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation speech warning the West not to cross Russia's "red lines" and pointedly made no mention of Navalny. Protesters in central Moscow chanted, "Freedom to Navalny!" and "Let the doctors in!".

  • The Derek Chauvin Verdict Is Haunted by the Ghosts of Those Who Found No Justice

    People gather as they celebrate at George Floyd Square after the verdict was announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on April 20, 2021. When Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict that Derek Chauvin was guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd I imagined ghosts dancing around the courtroom. The verdict was, in a sense, vindication for them.

  • Fact check: Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife when shot by police

    Columbus police fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant on April 20. Contrary to a Facebook claim, Bryant had a knife in her hand at the time of the shooting.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • 38 others have been killed by police in county where Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot

    Ohio study shows rate of black people being killed in state is 339 per cent higher than that of white people