Suspect in jail after allegedly shooting, killing man in front of his grandchildren in Harrison Twp.

A man is in jail after allegedly shooting another man in front of his grandchildren Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue at 7:25 p.m. on the report of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in a driveway with a gunshot wound, Streck said. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the man did not survive his injuries.

According to Streck, a man went to a home and asked for another man who was not there. The victim’s grandsons, who are 20 and 15 years old, couldn’t calm the man down so the victim came over to de-escalate the situation. The man then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in front of his two grandsons and some neighbors.

The man fled the scene but deputies were able to track him down a couple of blocks away in a wooded area and arrest him, Streck said.

The suspect was booked in jail on suspicion of murder. Official charges will be determined by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office as the case progresses.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.