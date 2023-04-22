A man who was jailed last May for allegedly attempting to make a video of an underaged girl in a shower in Wichita Falls is back in jail, this time on charges going back to 2004.

No caption

Daniel James Green, 63, was charged in May 2022 with Criminal Attempt – Sexual Performance by a Child under 14 years of age.

An arrest affidavit in that incident claimed Green offered to pay a 13-year-old girl to come to his house and take a shower with him and to try on a pair of panties for a “peep show.” The girl said in a forensic interview Green was a friend of the family through their church and had offered her money multiple times but she declined.

The affidavit said in an interview with police, Green admitted making the offers but said the girl did try on a pair of panties and he paid her $10.

Green was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail and released the next day.

He was jailed again Thursday after a Wichita County grand jury returned five indictments against him for incidents alleged to have occurred in October through December 2004. He is accused of one count of Indecency with a Child through Sexual Contact and four counts of Indecency with a Child through Exposure.

His total bail is $300,000 and he remained in the Wichita County Jail Friday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Suspect jailed again on child sex charges