Suspect jailed in death of man on July 4th in Dayton; victim ID'd

Jul. 8—The suspect in death of a Dayton man whose body was found shot to death in a wooded area over the weekend is now in jail.

The victim was identified Thursday as 37-year-old Kevin L. Hughes by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Dayton police on Wednesday night arrested Ernest Senior Parks Jr., 50, in Jefferson Twp., and he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder and for a parole violation, jail records show.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said on Thursday that Parks was a suspect in the death of Hughes, whose body was found Sunday off West Riverview Avenue. Johns said he could not disclose further details while Parks was awaiting formal charges.

Police were called shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday to the 5500 block of West Riverview Avenue in Dayton. The body of a man — later identified as Hughes — was found in a wooded area about midway between the street and Wolf Creek. Hughes had been shot, and there were signs of fire, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said earlier.

Police said it was not clear how long the body had been in the woods, but the coroner's office listed the date of Hughes' death as Sunday.

Parks was on supervised parole by the Adult Parole Authority of the Ohio Department for convictions of kidnapping in 2010 and drug possession in 2011 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, records show. He was released in July 2017.