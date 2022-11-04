Suspect jailed in Sarah Scott gun incident

Nov. 4—A basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School on Thursday evening turned into a chaotic scene after an individual displayed a handgun tucked in his waistband.

No one was hurt in the incident.

At 2 a.m. Friday, Terre Haute police arrested Antonio R. Owens, 35, of Terre Haute. He faces a charge of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon. He remains in the Vigo County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond, no 10% allowed.

He is to appear in Vigo Superior Court Div. 6 Wednesday, and further charges are likely, authorities said.

"It's an open investigation," said Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. "We're trying to get together any and all charges that we'll file ... it looks like probably a habitual offender charge will be filed. There will probably be several felony charges filed when it's all said and done."

Owens has an extensive arrest record, and Indiana Department of Correction records showed he has served time for convictions on felony battery and burglary.

At the end of the basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School with Woodrow Wilson Middle School, officers responded to a report of an argument between two adult males.

Witnesses said that during the argument, one of the men lifted his shirt to display a handgun in his waistband.

That man was able to leave the scene prior to being questioned.

According to the Vigo County School Corp., "Athletes were immediately directed off the court and patrons evacuated quickly. A police officer was on duty for the VCSC, and additional police responded quickly."

City police and the school district had increased security and officer presence at Sarah Scott on Friday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an off-duty police officer working at Sarah Scott escorted Owens out of the school; he initially was unaware Owens was the man thought to have displayed a gun.

Later, Owens contacted police to talk about the incident and "clear his name," and he agreed to go to police headquarters.

Police said he initially denied having a gun at school or possessing a gun. Police did later locate two loaded firearms in a safe in his financee's car.

Owens told police while at the game, he crossed the gym floor and approached another individual "to confront him regarding prior conversations. Antonio stated when he approached, he argued with (the individual) and thought things would become violent. He said he pulled up his pants, while holding onto the cellphone clipped to his waist," according to the affidavit.

Steve Morris, who officiated at the game, commented on social media, "Very scary and unsettling experience here in The Haute tonight at the middle school game I was officiating."

There were eight seconds left in the game when, "Suddenly, to my left I see a guy run off of my left shoulder onto the court. Then, to my right I hear 'Gun, Gun!' followed by a big guy in a white T shirt coming onto the court just off my right shoulder with a lady holding down his right arm.

"I again hear 'Gun, Gun' as the guy and the lady go onto the court.

It was quiet in the gym and then the athletic director yelled "Police, police."

Morris continued, "By now it was chaos as players, cheerleaders, parents, fans all headed out of the stands and started to run toward the locker rooms and nearby classrooms close to the gym. I just stood there with the basketball in my hand not really knowing what to do or where to go. People were screaming and kids were crying all around us.

He said he got to one of the classrooms where his personal items were, "and we found several of the kids with desks put on top of them and parents hovering over them and more crying and kids hugging and holding onto each other. We kept the lights out and stayed in the room together for awhile."

"Finally, we felt it was safe to come out," Morris wrote. "Obviously, the game was called and we gathered our stuff and left the gym."

He added, "My wife is a school secretary and I have several friends who are teachers and I think about them often and the dangerous and unpredictable world they, and we, live in. Praise God everyone was safe."

On Friday, he clarified that the scene was one of "organized chaos," as students knew what to do and where to go, and they were guided by teachers and administrators.

"I saw people directing traffic (inside the gym)," he said. It was clear schools practice for such incidents.

As events unfolded, however, many of those present at the school didn't know the suspect had left the scene, so they worried about what might happen next, he said.

Morris believes the incident could result in added visible security at sporting events, but he would oppose use of metal detectors. "I think if it's too restrictive; it will affect people coming to games," he said.

"You would hope people would have more sense and have the humanity to not do something stupid like that," Morris said. But, he added, "So many people carry guns now. "

He recognizes there are no easy answers. "I won't stop officiating because of that. I may look around a little more. I'm very happy there were people there who knew what to do."

Morris said he's also happy "the guy got the hell out of dodge and didn't hurt anybody. ... It's kind of a happy ending to a very sad situation, and I hope to never have to go through it again."

Tom Balitewicz, VCSC executive director of student services, commented on Friday.

"This incident highlights the importance of staying vigilant and following the plan," Balitewicz said. "The students of both schools acted decisively and moved to safety very quickly. Our students knew what to do, which speaks of our training."

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue