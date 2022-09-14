Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment

A man was arrested after exchanging gunfire with a Kennewick police officer and then forcing a two-hour standoff inside a stranger’s apartment.

The confrontation happened Tuesday when a team of police officers and deputies from Kennewick, Richland and Benton County were in the middle of a scheduled operation to arrest people wanted on warrants.

Anthony Martinez-Mata, 26, of Kennewick, was one of the suspects on that list. He was wanted on a felony assault charge involving a gun, Kennewick police said in a news release.

They found him near the Clearwater Bay Apartments on the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue shortly before 6:20 p.m.

When officers approached him, Martinez-Mata ran into the complex and opened fire at a pursuing officer.

The Kennewick officer shot back but it’s unclear if Martinez-Mata was hit.

The officer, who was not named in the release, was not hurt.

Martinez-Mata then barged into a stranger’s apartment, and the man inside escaped out a back window.

Officers surrounded the apartment and were joined by the Tri-City Regional SWAT team. After a couple hours of negotiating, Martinez-Mata surrendered about 8:30 p.m. and was taken at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes are at 5225 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

Just before midnight he was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to handle the shooting investigation. The unit, which covers Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, does independent investigations of officer-involved shootings.

Martinez-Mata’s last conviction came in 2018 when he pleaded guilty to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Pasco. He was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison.

Check back for updates on this developing story.