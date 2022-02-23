Suspect in January gas station armed robbery arrested

Feb. 23—ROCKINGHAM — A suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery of the Speedway Gas Station in Hamlet last month has been apprehended.

Braxton Montgomery Lewis, 28, is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possessing methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule VI substance, and one misdemeanor count of obtaining property under false pretenses.

At 4:07 a.m., Lewis allegedly revealed a gun and demanded money from a clerk.

After the robbery, the clerk fired a handgun twice at the suspect. The Hamlet Police Department apprehended the suspect Sunday evening.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Lewis has previous convictions for larceny, fleeing arrest, simple assault and violating protective orders.

Lewis has been processed into Richmond County Jail and is being held under a $76,000 secure bond. He's scheduled to appear in District Court on March 10.