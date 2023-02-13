Suspect in Jared Bridegan killing to be arraigned this morning

The only person charged in the murder of Jared Bridegan is set to be arraigned this morning in Duval County.

62-year-old Henry Tenon is charged with 2nd degree murder, conspiring with others to commit murder, accessory after the fact, and child abuse.

Bridegan was a father of four killed in Jacksonville Beach nearly one year ago. He was shot execution-style when he stopped to remove a tire from the road.

“This was a planned and targeted ambush and murder.”, Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said during the announcement of Tenon’s arrest.

The State Attorney said Tenon did not act alone, and they’ll seek first degree murder charges.

Tenon has been in jail since August for unrelated charges stepping from a traffic stop.

JSO later arrested him for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, unlawful speeding and driving with a suspended license. Tenon pleaded guilty to those charges, according to court records.

Bridegan's family is expected to make an official statement this morning after the arraignment. This is a developing story, refresh for updates.
















