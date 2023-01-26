Suspect in Jared Bridegan murder to make first court appearance as investigation continues

The suspect named in the February 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach is expected to make a first court appearance this morning.

61-year-old Henry Tenon is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse for the shooting death of the Microsoft executive.

Bridegan was shot in front of then-2-year-old daughter when he stopped to remove a tire that was blocking the road off JTB.

Jacksonville Beach Police and State Attorney Melissa Nelson did not disclose the evidence that links Tenon to the shooting. Nelson said the arrest report and affidavit for arrest are under seal for 30 days.

Tennon, who has been in jail since August 2022 on unrelated charges, once lived in a home that was owned by the husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife.

Neither Mario Fernandez nor Shanna Gardner-Fernandez have been named as suspects in the case. Property records show Fernandez purchased the rental property in 2017 and sold it in October.

Investigators have not explained what, if any, relationship Tenon had with Bridegan. Court records show Tenon was previously charged with driving on a suspended license, domestic battery and careless driving.











