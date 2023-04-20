Suspect in JFK High School gun case charged in two other Paterson shootings

PATERSON — A man arrested on gun possession charges outside John F. Kennedy High School last December now stands accused of being involved in two subsequent city shootings, according to authorities.

Desmar Ferguson’s December arrest outside Kennedy was part of a three-gun seizure at the school that resulted in heightened security and the removal of JFK’s principal at the time.

Ferguson, 19, was on pretrial release on the gun possession charges when Paterson police detectives found him and a 13-year-old on East 18th Street after they were injured a 4th Ward shooting on the night of April 14, police said.

The two victims were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

But further investigation by Paterson detectives revealed that Ferguson allegedly was a combatant in the April 14 shooting and reportedly also shot someone in the city a week earlier, on April 7, according to the affidavits of probable cause filed against him this week.

Detectives searching the scene of the April 14 crime discovered bullets and fired fragments of bullets in the area where they found Ferguson, the affidavit said. On April 17, they tracked down video footage that showed Ferguson and the 13-year-old coming under fire as they walked along East 18th Street, the affidavit said.

“Mr. Ferguson is then seen shooting back in the direction of the two male suspects,” the affidavit said. “Muzzle flash can be seen from the gun in his right hand … As Mr. Ferguson gets shot and falls to the ground, the gun falls into the middle of the road.”

A separate affidavit about the April 7 shooting said detectives identified Ferguson as the suspect in that crime from video footage as well.

Ferguson turned himself in at the Paterson police department on Wednesday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. He was charged with attempted murder and other weapons crimes in the April 7 case and gun crimes in the April 14 incident, the prosecutor’s office said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

