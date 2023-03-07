Suspect joins three co-defendants charged in November murder of Hackensack man

Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

Months after a trio of suspects were charged in the murder of a 28-year-old Hackensack resident, authorities apprehended a fourth man believed to have aided in the killing as it unfolded just before nightfall on a bustling city street.

Jaheim Robinson, 18, of Hackensack, was arrested Monday after investigators identified him as an accomplice in the deadly shooting of Vidal Nieves on Nov. 12 in Hackensack, which had already led to charges against Dior Alston, of South Hackensack; Malik Abel, of Maywood; and a yet-unnamed defendant, whom prosecutors accused of concealing evidence.

Like Alston and Abel, Robinson is charged with murder, attempted murder, stalking, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

County officials said nothing of what led them to Robinson four months after the arrest of Abel and Alston, nor did they describe his presumed part in Nieves' slaying, which occurred on a commercial strip of Essex Street late on a Saturday afternoon, with multiple witnesses hearing the fatal shots, seeking shelter in nearby stores or seeing the bloody aftermath.

Vidal Nieves, 28, was shot and killed outside of Minyety Barber Shop on Saturday evening.
A second victim was struck by the gunfire but survived his wounds and has not been named by prosecutors.

Court documents filed against Robinson claim surveillance video shows him riding in a vehicle driven by Abel, who allegedly parked across the street from Nieves before the shooter, purportedly Alston, exits the backseat and fires the deadly shots.

Robinson was committed to Bergen County Jail as he awaits an appearance in Superior Court, prosecutors said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hackensack NJ murder: Latest suspect joins three others charged

