Suspect in Joplin home burglary charged

Oct. 27—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 38-year-old man with the burglary of a residence in Joplin sometime Saturday or Sunday.

Tara F. Garrett returned home Sunday afternoon to find the back door of her residence in the 200 block of North Oak Avenue had been forced open and various items taken from her home. She spotted some of those items on the porch of the residence next door and contacted police.

Police Sgt. Jason Stump said a man who had been staying at her neighbor's residence, James M. Bass, 38, was developed as a suspect, arrested and later released prior to the filing of a charge.

A warrant for his arrest a second time was issued Wednesday when the prosecutor's office filed a charge of second-degree burglary.