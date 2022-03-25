Suspect in Joplin shooting, kidnapping cases takes plea deal

Mar. 25—A 22-year-old man arrested in separate shooting and kidnapping cases in Joplin the first weekend of December took a plea deal this week on some of the charges he was facing.

Benjamin E. Bartlett pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of stealing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gayle Crane set his sentencing hearing for June 6.

Bartlett's plea deal dismissed counts of second-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action that were filed with the resisting arrest charge in connection with an abduction of another man at gunpoint at 1:38 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 800 block of Sergeant Avenue.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in that case states that Bartlett, who was being sought by police at the time over involvement in a shooting six hours earlier, became concerned when he saw police officers near the car he was driving and accused a passenger in the back seat of calling police on him.

The affidavit states that Bartlett threatened the man in the back seat with a shotgun, refused to let him out of the car and took his phone from him so he could not call for help.

The defendant got in a police pursuit through the city at speeds reaching more than 90 mph before he finally stopped in an alley and tried to run but was caught, according to the affidavit.

The most serious charges that Bartlett faced immediately after his arrest — two counts of first-degree assault and one of armed criminal action — were dismissed March 7 due to the inability of the Jasper County prosecutor's office to locate the victims of the shooting that preceded the kidnapping Dec. 3 to testify at a preliminary hearing.

In that incident, he was accused of having fired the shotgun twice into a camper in the 5300 block of West 20th Street. The camper was occupied at the time by Phillip Helton and Robert Johnson.

The first blast struck the side of the camper without injuring anyone. But the second shot passed through a window and struck Helton on the right side of his face, ripping off a portion of his ear.

The plea agreement also addresses charges from arrests in the theft of a firearm May 22 of last year and in delivery of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated on June 26. The prosecutor's office agreed to reduce the delivery count down to possession and to put five-year caps on the sentences Bartlett might be assessed on the drug possession and stealing counts.

Bartlett has benefited from prosecutors' loss of contact with his alleged victims or their unwillingness to testify against him on prior occasions.

He was arrested on felony assault and weapon charges in 2017 that were dismissed when the prosecutor's office lost contact with the victims. Domestic assault and weapon charges filed on him in February of last year also were dismissed due to the victim's unwillingness to testify against him.