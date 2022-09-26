Suspect in Josey High School homecoming shooting turns himself in

Police responded to a reported shooting following Saturday's Josey High School home football game. According to officials, two individuals were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. [Will Cheney/The Augusta Chronicle]

A suspect in the T.W. Josey High School homecoming shooting turned himself into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center Monday.

Jamel Robinson, 19, was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in reference to the Sept. 17 shooting.

The shooting occurred after the homecoming game outside of the football stadium, according to the sheriff's office.

Shots fired at Josey High School homecoming tailgate, second shooting in 24 hours

More: Police investigating threat at Josey High School

Deputies found two victims who appeared to have at least one gunshot wound, according to police. They were brought to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Suspect wanted after Josey High School shooting turns himself in