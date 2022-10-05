Suspect in J's bar fight sentenced on unrelated charges

Oct. 5—LIMA — A Lima man who eluded law enforcement for several months following his indictment in March on charges related to a bar fight that left a local man with serious injuries was sentenced Tuesday on unrelated charges.

Tysheen Polk, 26, was indicted in June 2021 on two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December of last year but fled the area in January following a fight outside J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road. Polk was one of four persons indicted for the incident that left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with serious injuries that resulted in him being LifeFlighted to a Toledo hospital.

A bench warrant was issued for Polk's arrest in January but the Lima man eluded authorities until mid-September. He appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing in the 2021 case that was scheduled to have taken place nearly 10 months earlier.

Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Polk to three years on probation on the fourth-degree felony counts that stemmed from a domestic disturbance with the mother of his four children.

The victim in the case, in a letter read Tuesday to the judge, asked for leniency.

"I ask that you please give him a break; he's been going through a lot in his life, including the loss of a child," the woman wrote.

Polk told Reed he accepted responsibility for his actions. "I did wrong in this," he said.

The judge sentenced Polk to three years on probation and ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service.

Polk was indicted last month by an Allen County grand jury with felonious assault for his alleged role in the J's bar fight.

Two co-defendants in the case, Donavan Denson, 22, and Nicholas Williams, 22, each entered pleas of guilty to identical charges and were sentenced to four years in prison.

Another co-defendant, Janicqua Bailey, 23, also pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault but failed to appear at her Sept. 14 sentencing hearing and remains at large. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.