Suspect in the July death of a Myrtle Beach vacationer awaits trial

Josh Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was vacationing with his family in the Myrtle Beach area for the July 4 holiday when a stranger at a gas station in the area asked him for a ride, according to his wife, Staci Wilson.

Josh was found the following morning in his crashed car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on July 10.

35-year-old Quentin Ahmad Jean has been charged for Wilson’s death and is awaiting trial. He has been incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center since July 7, 2022, according to online booking records.

Jean had a bond hearing scheduled for Sept. 8, but it was canceled. Staci told The Sun News on Sept. 7 that according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, the bond hearing was canceled because the motion for bond was withdrawn by the defense.

Tonya Root with the solicitor’s office told The Sun News on Sept. 12 that Jean’s defense attorney, Eric Fox, “withdrew the motion to review the discovery more.”

The Sun News reached out to Fox for comment and has not heard back.

“They canceled the bond hearing because the defense attorney just got the discovery packet. It’s like all the evidence that the state has against him,” Staci said. “I’d like to fight for at least life without the possibility of parole. (The solicitor’s office) said typically that with these kinds of cases, because he had no prior convictions, that it won’t happen. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. You could murder somebody and get away with it.’”

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department details officers responding to the area of 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway at 1:17 a.m. on July 6 where shots were said to have been fired. When law enforcement arrived, “officers located one motor vehicle with damage and one male with gunshot wounds.”

“Officers immediately canvassed the area and located the initial incident location, 4th Ave N and Broadway St.,” the report read.

An arrest report from the police department details Jean facing felony charges for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“I feel like he took my life and my husband’s life,” Staci said. “He look my kids’ life from them and any kind of future that we could have all had together.”

It is unclear if another bond hearing has been scheduled.