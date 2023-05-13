Suspect jumps out 2nd floor window. Richland police were ready with a drone and Taser

A man suspected of violating a domestic violence protection order jumped out of a second story window to evade Richland police, but still ended up using a Taser to catch him, according to police reports.

Police said they responded to the C building of the apartment complex at 1642 Jadwin Ave. in Richland in response to a report that Calvin Zachariah Paul, 32, was there about 4:20 p.m. Friday.

When officers tried to contact him, he jumped out the window, according to a police report.

Police ran after him and saw him toss a loaded gun over a fence, they said. When he resisted arrest, officers used a stun gun on him, according to Richland police.

Police were prepared for him to run, after previous encounters with him and had surrounded the area and launched a drone before approaching him at the apartment complex.

Paul has five prior convictions for domestic violence order violations, according to police. He is prohibited from possessing firearms and has a previous conviction for having a gun, according to police.

Paul was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of unlawful gun possession, violating an order restricting contact, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.