Suspect in June 25 shooting on Main Street turns himself in; Green Bay police say

GREEN BAY - A 47-year-old Bellevue man has turned himself in in connection with a June 25 shooting, the Green Bay Police Department said Wednesday.

The shooting, which took place around midnight June 25 in the 1100 block on Main Street, injured a 22-year-old Sobieski woman. Witnesses at the time told police there was "a fight and some yelling" before a man with a gun fired shots into the group of people the woman was with.

The suspect is being held at the Brown County Jail and charges have been referred to the Brown County district attorney.

Police are continuing to investigate and are looking for tips. Anyone with information can call 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-234183. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), www.432stop.com or the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Suspect in June 25 shooting turns himself in; Green Bay police say