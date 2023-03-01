Suspect in Kalida bank robbery arrested

Feb. 28—FINDLAY — A Findlay man was arrested Friday for his suspected role in a string of five bank robberies, including one in Kalida earlier this month.

According to a Tuesday FBI release, Gage Daniel Shafer Haws was arrested at his home in Findlay by the Findlay Police Department SWAT Team following a "lengthy" investigation involving multiple agencies. Haws is in custody pending a Friday hearing.

Haws, 28, is a suspect in the following regional bank robberies: Premier Bank in Arlington on Dec. 31, Old Fort Bank in Bettsville on Feb. 2, Union Bank in Kalida on Feb. 11 and State Bank and Trust Company in Delta on Feb. 16. The man is also a suspect in the attempted robbery of the First National Bank of Sycamore in McCutchenville on Feb. 10.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Findlay Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Kalida Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff's Office, Delta Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff's Office, Wyandot County Sheriff's Office and the FBI worked the investigation into the robberies together.