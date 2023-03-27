Suspect in Kalida bank robbery indicted on 5 federal charges

Mar. 27—FINDLAY — A Findlay man accused of robbing five banks, including one in Kalida, was indicted on five counts of bank robbery, according to a Monday press release from the Department of Justice.

Gage Haws, 28, is accused of robbing the following banks: Premier Bank in Arlington on Dec. 31; Old Fort Bank in Bettsville on Feb. 2; Union Bank in Kalida on Feb. 11 and State Bank and Trust Company in Delta on Feb. 16. The man is also a suspect in the attempted robbery of the First National Bank of Sycamore in McCutchenville on Feb. 10.

Haws was arrested in his Findlay home by local police following an investigation involving the FBI, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Kalida Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff's Office, Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Wyandot County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the release.

According to the release, the case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Frank Spryszak and Matthew Simko.