Suspect in Kalispell hotel shooting charged with assault with a weapon

Feb. 9—Prosecutors filed two counts of felony assault with a weapon Thursday against the man arrested in connection with a shooting in a U.S. 2 hotel in Kalispell earlier this week.

Garrett Drew Murray remains in the county jail with bail set at $150,000 following his Feb. 7 arrest. Authorities initially held him on a pending attempted deliberate homicide charge.

Kalispell Police officers headed to the Quality Inn on the city's west side about 1:42 p.m. for a report of a person suffering a gunshot wound, court documents said. The victim, suffering a wound to his lower abdomen near his right hip, told authorities that he was staying in the hotel in a room under Murray's name.

While officers on scene provided medical assistance, the victim recounted falling asleep on the room's bed only to awaken to find Murray — armed with a gun — yelling at him, court documents said. Hollering at him to get out, Murray allegedly shot him in the hip, he said.

One other person was in the room and witnessed the shooting, the victim told investigators.

Murray handed his victim a phone with 911 dialed afterward, according to court documents. He allegedly left as the victim headed for the hotel lobby.

According to court documents, police caught up with Murray during a traffic stop on nearby Appleway Drive. After removing Murray and another individual from a vehicle, they found a black pistol on the front passenger seat, court documents said.

The victim was later treated for his injuries at Logan Health Medical Center, officials said.

Detectives also spoke with the other person in the room during the alleged shooting. He told investigators that Murray awoke both of them with demands to leave. Murray shot the victim after they refused to go, he said. Then Murray allegedly aimed the gun at him.

The witness told detectives he believed Murray would have shot him as well if he hadn't left the room at that point, court documents said.

Murray is expected to be arraigned before Judge Danni Coffman in Flathead County District Court on Feb. 23.

Assault with a weapon carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

