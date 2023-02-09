Update: Suspect in Kalispell incident held on pending attempted deliberate homicide charge

Feb. 8—Updated 12:35 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8:

A 22-year-old is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending attempted deliberate homicide charge stemming from a Feb. 7 disturbance at a Kalispell hotel.

Officials with the Kalispell Police Department on Wednesday identified Garrett Drew Murray as the suspect taken into custody following an investigation into a possible shooting at the west side business. He is being held without bond.

Murray is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday, according to detention center records.

The disturbance remains under investigation.

An earlier version follows below:

The Kalispell Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting at a hotel on the city's west side on Tuesday.

Officials released few details about the incident, but said officers responded to the business about 1:43 p.m., Feb. 7 "for a report of a person claiming to have been shot."

Authorities found two people at the scene. First responders took the victim to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries while officers placed a suspect into custody.

Officials described the incident as a disturbance involving a weapon and deemed it likely isolated.

Authorities said they expected to release more information as the investigation allowed.

Anyone with information about the disturbance is asked to contacted Detective Chad Sweigart at 758-7791.

