Suspect in Kettering standoff shot at walls, thought people were trying to enter apartment through them

Nov. 4—A man arrested and charged in an hours-long standoff in Kettering earlier this week told police he shot at the walls because he thought people were trying to enter the apartment through them, according to court records.

Shawn M. McNary, 46, of Dayton, is facing improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons while under disability and trespass in a habitation charges, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a man told a 911 dispatcher he heard gunfire and another man pointed a gun at him.

The caller said he heard gunfire while in his apartment and went downstairs to check it out, according to dispatch records. A man in one of the apartments downstairs reportedly pointed a pistol at him, so he ran back upstairs. Once inside his apartment, he said he heard more gunfire.

Police evacuated the occupants of multiple apartment buildings as a safety precaution, according to Kettering Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Kettering SWAT and Beavercreek RERT teams arrived and took over the scene.

McNary left the apartment around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

"McNary advised officers that he shot at the walls because he thought that people were trying to enter the apartment through them," court documents stated.

Police found multiple 40mm casings in the apartment, as well as multiple bullet holes in the ceiling and walls.

McNary had a court hearing Thursday morning where bond was set at $10,000, according to court records. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

