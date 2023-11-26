Suspect kicks San Rafael police officer in face during arrest

(KRON) — A routine probation compliance check turned violent when an officer with the San Rafael Police Department was allegedly kicked in the face while trying to put a suspect in the car Friday night, according to SRPD officials.

Police said they saw a man known to be on probation for several violent crimes walking in the 400 block of Francisco Boulevard East around 9:30 p.m. Officers contacted the man for a probation compliance check when they said he began to reach for his waistband. The officers immediately put the man in handcuffs before he could get to the weapon.

Police said they found an unloaded ghost gun in the suspect’s pantleg. The suspect then became violent and kicked one of the officers in the face while being placed in the back of the police car. The officers sustained a minor injury.

Police said the gun they found may have been used in an armed robbery that was reported near Fourth Street and Tamalpais Avenue in downtown San Rafael. The suspect also matched the suspect description of the armed robbery, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Marin County Jail for several charges including felony possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed firearm, battery on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, threatening to kill a peace officer and violating the terms of probation.

