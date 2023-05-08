Suspect kidnapped driver after convenience store robbery, CMPD says

A man is accused of kidnapping someone after robbing a convenience store, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said just after 1 a.m. on April 28, they were called to the 7-Eleven at 4800 North Graham Street near Equipment Drive for an armed robbery. Officers said William Morgan, 53, is accused of robbing the store at gunpoint.

Investigators said Morgan allegedly forced a witness out of the store and back into the car she had arrived in. He’s accused of then forcing the driver at gunpoint to leave the store and take him to meet another person. That person also got into the car, police said.

The witness begged the suspect to let her go and he did, investigators said. Then, the suspect forced the driver into the trunk of the car.

Police said the witness contacted CMPD after she was released.

Officers found the car and arrested the suspects. They were also able to free the kidnapped driver.

Morgan is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jeremy Nash, 28, is charged with kidnapping.

CMPD congratulated the responding officers on their quick work.

“I believe that they probably saved this man’s life,” said Sgt. Brian Scharf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

