Suspect in kidnapping case escapes charges, remains at large

ST. LOUIS – A suspect in a kidnapping case that began in Florida and ended in St. Louis last year is on the ‘wanted’ list again.

Just after Halloween, staff at the Downtown Hampton Inn helped save two women who said they were kidnapped in Florida, according to police. The women told hotel staff they were being held in a room against their will.

The women met the captors in Florida, where they were driven to Atlanta before coming to St. Louis.

St. Louis Police arrested Nikki Rebarcak, 41, of Brooksville, FL., but the two men who were with her managed to flee. Court documents show Rebarcak was charged with two counts of kidnapping in the first degree. She was released on her own recognizance.

Now, she remains at large. A warrant has been issued for her arrest in St. Louis County for other charges.

A month after the kidnapping, Brentwood police say she tried to cash the forged check for $3,750 at Enterprise Bank while driving with a stolen license plate. Rebarcak threw stolen checks from the vehicle as she fled the scene. She eluded arrest.

Five days later, she was involved in a similar accident at a bank in O’Fallon, IL., court documents show.

Prior to those incidents, St. Louis County Police said Rebarcak broke into cars at Simpson Park, stealing credit cards and gift cards.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney won’t say why the kidnapping charges were dropped. Numerous police agencies confirm that their cases were a part of a Department of Homeland Security-led federal human trafficking investigation.

However, a spokesperson from DHS said they have no involvement with Rebarcak.

Police are searching for the woman with an arrest warrant and a bond of $25,000 cash only.

