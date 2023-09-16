Suspect in Kila stabbing back in jail

Sep. 16—A 52-year-old woman accused of stabbing her sibling in a dinnertime attack is back in jail after skipping out on her arraignment on an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court late last month.

Lisa Maylyn Owens of Kila is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center with bail set at $25,000. Officials have rescheduled her arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson on the felony charge for Sept. 21.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Owens stabbed her sister with a knife while the two were inside a home in Hoffman Draw on Aug. 27.

The victim, who summoned Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies to the home with a 911 call, told authorities that the two got into an argument while preparing dinner. She accused Owens of stabbing her in the elbow with a knife as she approached her, court documents said.

Owens allegedly admitted to the stabbing while speaking with investigators, but accused her sister of punching her in the head first, court documents said.

A witness, though, recounted watching the stabbing and told authorities that the victim never struck Owens, according to court documents.

Released on her own recognizance on Aug. 29, Owens was expected to appear in court on Aug. 31. Wilson ordered a bench warrant for her arrest when she failed to appear despite her attorney asking for a continuance.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

