Suspect killed in crash after fleeing from Shelby County deputy
A suspect who sped away from a traffic stop in Parkway Village died in an accident at Mt. Moriah and the I-240 overpass Tuesday night.
A suspect who sped away from a traffic stop in Parkway Village died in an accident at Mt. Moriah and the I-240 overpass Tuesday night.
Keep it on hand for emergencies.
Even the NBC Sports Chicago announcers calling the game thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”
The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which has just entered its third month.
This compact machine can help you add a lot more steps to your workday.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
Irving injured his right foot in a violent collision with teammate Dwight Powell Friday night.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are about to get some powerful upgrades thanks to improvements to the social network’s AI assistant.
These DeWalt tools make great Christmas gifts due to their reliability, versatility, and thoughtful features.
Jedrick Wills Jr. has not played since Nov. 5 due to an MCL injury in his right knee.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
Snapchat is releasing a few new AI powered features for Snapchat+ subscribers, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, subscribers can now create and send AI-generated images based on a text prompt. In addition to getting access to a new AI extend tool, subscribers can now also use the app's Dream selfie feature with friends.
The factories that process our food and beverages (newsflash: no, it doesn’t come straight from a farm) have to be kept very clean, or we’d all get very ill, to be blunt. It works by shining an optical light on surfaces where clean food has been, and doing the same with unclean food. Also participating was EmergingTech Ventures, No Label Ventures, Famille C (Clarins Family Office), Better Angle, Plug & Play Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Kima Ventures, Raise Sherpas, Fair Equity, Sharpstone Capital and angels.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.