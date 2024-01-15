Suspect killed in crash after stealing car, leading police on pursuit in south Charlotte

A person has died after an armed car robbery turned police pursuit ended in a crash in south Charlotte on Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials say police were called to an armed robbery around 9 p.m. on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. At the scene, they found a woman who said her car had been stolen at gunpoint.

Later, officers saw a car matching the description heading southbound on I-77 near Carowinds Boulevard.

Police tried to stop the car on I-77 near Nations Ford Road and the driver did not stop which led to a brief pursuit.

During the pursuit, police say the driver was speeding, tried to take the Tyvola Road exit, and crashed.

MEDIC pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

CMPD says none of their vehicles were involved in the crash and officers were not hurt.

The investigation into the incident is open and ongoing.

