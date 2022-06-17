Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting near Wayland

SALEM TWP. — Authorities say a suspect was killed in a shooting involving a deputy in northern Allegan County on Thursday, June 16.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on 26th Street near 136th Avenue in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said a deputy pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop, then the shooting occurred. The suspect was killed. Baker said the suspect was the only person inside the vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but Baker noted the deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“When he was here at the scene, other responding units, EMS and first responders were able to talk to him," Baker said. "Right now, we are in the early stages of the investigation."

No additional information was released as of Friday morning, including what led to the shooting or the suspect’s name.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation, which is standard procedure.

