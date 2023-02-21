Suspect killed, employee injured after shots fired during robbery attempt in Ballard

Police are investigating after a suspect was killed and one person was injured during an apparent robbery in Ballard on Monday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a smoke shop in the 7700 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found two individuals who had been shot — an employee inside the business and a man outside the store.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that a 30-year-old man attempted to rob the store, then shot an employee. That employee then fired back, striking and injuring the suspect.

Community members provided aid to the employee, using their belts as a tourniquet, which officers later replaced with a tourniquet. The employee was transported to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police attempted to provide lifesaving aid to the suspect, but he died at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.