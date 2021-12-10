Suspect killed by Henry County police after body found in Powder Springs

Dec. 10—A man suspected of the homicide of a Powder Springs woman was shot and killed by Henry County police officers Thursday.

The man has been identified as Arrett Carr, 64, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was referred to investigate the case.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Powder Springs police conducted a welfare check at a townhome in the 3800 block of Equity Lane, near the intersection of New MacLand Road and Richard D. Sailors Parkway. Upon arrival, Police Chief Lane Cadwell said, they found a dead woman.

Officers pursuing leads in the case tracked Carr to Ellenwood, Georgia, and located him driving a pickup truck around 1:05 p.m., the GBI said. Police followed Carr to a nearby shopping center. While police were speaking with him, Carr picked up a handgun and was shot by multiple officers.

Carr died at the scene. No other individuals were injured, and the GBI said a handgun was recovered.

Cadwell said there is no danger to the public from the homicide. The suspected homicide victim's name has not been released while authorities notify her next of kin.