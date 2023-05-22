Suspect killed by Jacksonville police, his brother were wanted in South Florida murder, deputies say

Action News Jax is learning new details about the man who was wanted for murder in South Florida and killed by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers in Clay County on Friday.

JSO identified the suspect as 39-year-old Zonchez Delarfette Prince of Jacksonville and released a photo of the gun they said he pointed at officers.

According to a news release from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Prince and his brother Brandon Prince, 34, of Pompano Beach, were wanted in the Friday, May 12 murder of 32-year-old Andrew Ford of Pompano Beach.

Broward deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to shots fired just before 3 a.m. May 12 in the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A deputy performed life-saving measures on Ford, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified the Prince brothers as being involved in Ford’s killing and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Broward deputies contacted JSO for their assistance in finding Zonchez Prince and JSO began tracking him. On Friday, May 19, JSO’s SWAT team located the suspect in a car in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Park Avenue in Orange Park.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police tried blocking Zonchez Prince’s car in, and at that point, police said he told them, “I’m not getting out. You’re going to have to shoot me, kill me.”

As officers continued to tell Zonchez Prince to exit the vehicle, the suspect pointed a handgun in their direction. JSO officers fired at him with their weapons. The suspect was pulled out of the sedan and given first aid but he did not survive.

On Sunday, Broward deputies located Brandon Prince in Fort Lauderdale and took him into custody during a traffic stop. Brandon Prince was booked into jail and now faces one count of first-degree murder.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.